We’ve talked before about studies that show Connecticut is one of the best states for jobs. One reason for that is the diversity of the state’s economy is there are lots of opportunities in lots of different fields here! Brand-new data from the U-S Bureau of Economic Analysis shows off our diversity and it’s a reason that Connecticut has one of the fastest-growing economies in the country!

Did you know, that in twenty-sixteen, fifty-four percent of American workers left a total of six hundred sixty-two million vacation days unused? If you’re part of that majority, then I have some good news for you: Today is National Plan for Vacation Day!