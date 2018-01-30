Here are some of the highlights from all of the PillowTalk dedications and requests on Tuesday night:

Eric ran into a long time friend by the name of Trish from Meriden in December. He called PillowTalk to express his hope to spend more time with Trish in the new year. James Taylor’s version of Carole King’s classic song was the song he chose.

Jennifer from Prospect was one of many PillowTalk Loyal Listeners on Facebook to make a request or send out a dedication. Her mother Betty and her niece Madie both from Plainville were on her mind. The perfect song by Ed Sheeran was her song of choice.

Requests by Christine for a song by ‘NSYC and Karen’s request for one of her favorties, Barry Manilow were some others.







