(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

When the Formula 1 racing season gets under way in Australia at the end of March, something will be missing when the cars line up for the race; grid girls! Grid girls were the identically dressed women that would stand in front of each driver’s car, holding a sign depicting that driver’s number. They would also accompany the top 3 drivers on the podium at the end of each race.

Sean Bratches, F1’s managing director of commercial operations said, “We feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms,” adding that, “We don’t believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula One and its fans, old and new, across the world.”

Women’s Sport Trust, a UK-based charity raising the visibility and increasing the impact of women’s sport, tweeted their support, “Thank you @F1 for deciding to stop using grid girls. Another sport making a clear choice about what they want to stand for.”