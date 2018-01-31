Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

The GRAMMYs on Sunday evening were certainly a platform for talent but at the same time with the #Times Up movement, it gave female performers a chance to speak their piece concerning a male dominated field of producers, engineers, labels, and trophy- winning male counterparts.

When asked about this, the Chief of the GRAMMYs and President of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow said, “women have to step up.” He later said, and it should be noted, that he regrets that he wasn’t more articulate.

Look at the nominees: Lorde, Kesha, SZA, St. Vincent, Taylor Swift, Pink, Cardi B. Just to name a few, but as the only woman on the Album Of The Year, Lorde was also the only nominee not asked to perform solo on the night. She was reportedly invited to join a tribute to the late Tom Petty, but it was all men performing on stage.

Here’s what Pink had to say about the controversy: