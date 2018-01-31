Nice to hear from Donna and Lenny from Bristol last night. Donna refreshed my memory about a dedication she sent out to her husband on PillowTalk years ago about ” Can’t wait for you to get home from work. The waterbed is warmed up and ready.”

Donna and Lenny met in 1987. Lenny’s cousin was Donna’s friend. Very often when Donna would visit her girlfriend, Lenny would also be there. Lenny was divorced and was slowly getting to know Donna. Donna didn’t want to rush things, having to make sure that Lenny’s interest in her wasn’t just a rebound thing. They married a year later and will celebrate 30 years of marriage at the end of April.

Donna called PillowTalk to let her husband know how much she has enjoyed the last 30 years. She wanted to thank Lenny for hanging in there together through the years. She loves him and hopes to spend many more years together.

We finally decided on a Whitney Houston song.