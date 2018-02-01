(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

If you’re like most people who live here in Connecticut, you take pretty good care of your chompers! A new survey ranked the 50 states’ dental health, and Connecticut ranked 3rd. Behind only Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Overall, Connecticut ranked first when it came to percentage of adults who visited the dentist in the past year; least amount of sugar-sweetened drinks consumed, and lowest percentage of adults who experienced oral pain within the last year.

The only area the nutmeg state was lacking was in cost of treatment. Connecticut ranked last for affordable care; tied with the 5 other New England states.

The worst states for dental health were Alabama, Arkansas, and Mississippi.