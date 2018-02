I spend my days speaking for a living on air and find that I am intrigued by different languages. I have been learning Italian very easily with a podcast called Coffee Break Italian

I love it! Bring it with you on your commute and listen to the words of the teachers and repeat them. They move slowly enough and you can put them on pause anytime and pick it up when you have time! Click here to check out lesson number 1 and buongiorno!