The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by TouchPoints, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation

THEATER:

“Something Rotten” runs through Sunday at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $22.50 and up. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

“Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage” comes to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Friday and Saturday. Tickets $35 – $85. 203-265-1501 or http://www.oakdale.com

“Constellations” plays through February 22nd at Theaterworks, Hartford. Tickets $30-$70 PLUS $15 Students! 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Feeding the Dragon” takes the stage at Hartford Stage through Sunday. Written and Performed by Sharon Washington. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“The Last Romance” plays the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin through Saturday. Tickets $30. http://www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

Gilbert Gottfried comes to Comix Club Friday 8pm & Saturday 8 & 10:30pm. Tickets $30-$65. http://www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

EVENTS:

Today is Ground Hogs Day. Today is Ground Hogs Day. (get it?!?!) Will we have 6 more weeks of Winter? Chuckles will tell all at the Lutz Museum in Manchester at 6am with breakfast. This event is Free. http://www.lutzmuseum.com Cider will offer his opinion at The Children’s Museum in West Hartford with breakfast at 9am. Admission is about $14. http://www.thechildrensmuseum.org If ground hogs aren’t your thing, Scramble the Duck walks the Red Carpet and makes the weather prediction Ivy Glenn Memorial, 179 Eastford Road in Eastford.

Saturday at 7pm, The Hartford Wolfpack skate vs. the Providence Bruins at XL Center in Hartford with a gym bag giveaway! There will also be Hockey Happy Hour two hours before the game until puck drop in the Comcast Coliseum Club offering $5 appetizers and $2 beers. http://www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Have fun at the Connecticut Kids Fair Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm at the Connecticut Convention Center. Enjoy carnival and pony rides, video games, bungee jumping, slot-car racing, fashion and magic shows, origami and more indoors! $10 for Adults, $5 for Children 12 & under. http://www.jenksproductions.com or 860-249-6000.

Ready for a challenge? Try Grip & Slip: Extreme Downhill Mountain Biking at Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort in Middlefield Saturday 9am to 5pm. Brakes, Helmets and registration required. 866-860-0208 or http://www.powderridgepark.org

Want to watch the Superbowl somewhere other than home? http://www.ctnow.com/superbowl2018

It’s the FINAL Weekend of Taste of Hartford Winter 2018. Price fixed multi-course dinners for $20.18 or $30.18 at area restaurants including Black Eyed Sallys, City Steam, J Restaurant, USS Chowderpot and more! http://www.ctnow.com/tasteofhartford

Enjoy Midwinter Mischief at Old Sturbridge Village now through February 11th. An indoor/outdoor experience of the 19th century. Tickets $10-$30. http://www.osv.org or 508-347-3362

Check out the Holiday Train Show celebrating his 24th year at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex through February 19th. Open daily 10am to 5pm. Included in museum admission. 860-767-8269 or http://www.ctrivermuseum.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org