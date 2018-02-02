(Photo by Mary Schroeder/Detroit Free Press/MCT/Sipa USA)

If you’re like most people in New England, chicken wings seem to be the popular snack food for the big game! However, here in Connecticut, we’re looking for something to dip the wings into. The most searched for recipe over the past week was for a buffalo chicken dip; number one in New Jersey, too.

Recipes for chicken wings were tops for New Hampshire and Maine. While Vermonters apparently prefer chicken tenders.

Google trends analyzed the most frequent searches for Super Bowl snacks for each state.

Chili was the most popular search for Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, so maybe Patriots fans and Eagles fans can find some common ground after all.

Rhode Island‘s top dish was baked ziti!