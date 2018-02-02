There was something special in the air on Friday night on PillowTalk. I got so many calls from listeners saying how great the music was. I heard from some dear friends for the first time in a long time. Here’s a sampling of some of your calls:

Thomas in Farmington wishing his grandmother Mary a happy 98th birthday! Amber in East Hartford sending a message and a song by the Cranberries to Oscar, her boyfriend of three years. Patty from Waterbury told us how she met her husband Tim and why she considers the song by Blood, Sweat & Tears their “Family Song”.

