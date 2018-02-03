By Mary Scanlon

You have to go through some pretty impressive testing to get on the game show Jeopardy.
You have to be not just smart, but, well versed on a vast array of subjects including pop culture.
Welp, these contestants on “Jeopardy” don’t seem to know anything about football.
So, in honor of it being Superbowl weekend, let’s enjoy knowing more about something than these super smart people.
Even if it is just for a minute….lol

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QRdGHqh2RsM&quot; frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media"

