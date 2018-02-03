Welcome to the Companions and Homemakers Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch!

Before get revved up for the big game, chill out with us by enjoying a morning of relaxing smooth jazz.

To make sure that Sunday evening ends with “a win” we’ll begin the day with a morning full of winning. Listen from 8 until noon for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dianne Reeves coming to the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the UConn campus in Storrs, Saturday, February 17th at 8pm. Get your tickets at Jorgensen.uconn.edu GO PATS!