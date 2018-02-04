This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelly Best talks with Guilaine Menefee, Strategic leader + thought partner to organizations; and dynamic consultant who drives strategy, organizational management and program management efforts in 2 distinct sectors: financial services and education. They will be covering topics like how she got into her line of work, the tools needed in order to start a business, evolving the world of fitness, and many other things. Music in this week’s show is provided by Whitney Houston and others.