We will keep you company all weekend long with the best lite rock. Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

MONDAY & TUESDAY – Live from Turks & Caicos!

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Savory Magazine Week

You’ll win a $50 gift card to Stop & Shop courtesy of Savory Magazine – the February issue “SnowBound” is now available in stores and on-line!

You’ll also win 4 tickets to Stephen Stills & Judy Collins Sunday, June 17th at Tanglewood. (Ticket value: 4x$26+gift card $50 = $154)



Tuesday don’t miss Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut after 8:00 brought to you by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Susan Linker from Our Companions will be our guest.

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by TouchPoints, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation!

Plus all of our weekly winners will also be eligible for a romantic mid-week getaway to Mohegan Sun! Warm up the winter months with a cozy stay at Mohegan Sun. 2 qualifiers will win a midweek overnight stay in one of Mohegan Sun’s deluxe hotel towers, plus dinner for two at any of their 40 decadent dining options courtesy of Mohegan Sun, Full Of Life.

Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!