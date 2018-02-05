(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

You may be affected by this terrible phenomenon, too! Whether it was from too many chicken wings, too much beer, or just a general malaise as the result of a Patriots loss in the big game yesterday, 14-million people called out sick today, impacted by this affliction.

The top excuses, according to a survey by Mucinex, are a fever, sore throat and headache. The ongoing flu epidemic gave plenty of people a legitimate reason for calling out sick today. And many people who actually did go to work today, aren’t being very productive anyway.

The survey also found that 25 percent of employed Americans believe the day after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday.