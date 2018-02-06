When Silvia met Henry, she had been dating someone she would call a “Bad Boy.” Silvia and Henry are both Portuguese and met at a coffee shop. Their conversations at the coffee shop turned into a first date.

On Silvia and Henry’s first date, Silvia didn’t take to Henry very well because she thought he was “too nice” and she wasn’t used to that. She was sort of put off by it in fact. But Henry was persistent and wouldn’t give up. They would break up for a time until Henry was hired to DJ her brother’s wedding.

That brought them back together when they started talking shortly thereafter. He eventually asked Silvia’s father for his daughter’s hand and took her on a trip to Portugal where he proposed to Silvia in front of a beautiful castle.

Silvia and Henry have been together for 21 years and married for 19. Silvia doesn’t regret choosing the nice guy and called PillowTalk this night to wish her husband Happy Birthday. It just so happens that it’s also Henry’s father’s birthday. Their song is one by Shania Twain.