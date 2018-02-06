Photo: Matthew Emmons / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

While there was no *NSYNC reunion during Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday (Feb. 4), members Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass were watching and cheering JT.

An ecstatic Kirkpatrick couldn’t contain his enthusiasm:

“Wow wow wow! Best halftime of all time!!!!!!” he tweeted. “Way to go @jtimberlake that just made me so proud!!!!”

Flattered by his compliment, Timberlake responded, “Love you, bro!! Thank you!” he wrote. Meanwhile, Bass praised Timberlake for his mash-up of hits. “Awesome halftime Justin!,” he added.

While JC Chasez remained silent on social media, Joey Fatone posted about the Super Bowl but didn’t quite acknowledge JT. He did, however, respond to Demi Lovato’s tweet about no *NSYNC reunion with an eye-roll emoji.

