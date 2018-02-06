Photo by Our Companions

Lap dog, ball chaser, squirrel chaser-this is Simon! As long as you are not the UPS man, he will be an almost instant friend, looking for pats and butt rubs. At 92 lbs, he is a lot of lap dog so he is also content to sit next to you-phew! He is most fond of the quiet life as an only pet so he can be the one getting all the attention! And at almost 8 years he is no longer into puppy behavior – your couches and shoes should be a-okay if he’s left inside the home should you actually want to go out without him!

To learn more about Simon, please call Our Companions Animal Rescue at 860-242-9999 x302 or e-mail daryl@ourcompanions.org.