By Chuck Taylor
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Scientists in Japan have identified a chemical found in McDonald’s french fries that can grow hair!

A research team at Yokohama National University were able to regrow hair on mice by using dimethylpolysiloxane, the silicone added to McDonald’s fries to stop cooking oil from frothing.

Preliminary tests indicated that the groundbreaking method was likely to be just as successful when transferred to human skin cells. Researchers indicated more studies are required, but the findings could lead to a potential strategy for hair regeneration.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Celebrate Black History Month
Yeah It’s A Snow Day!

Listen Live