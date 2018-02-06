(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Scientists in Japan have identified a chemical found in McDonald’s french fries that can grow hair!

A research team at Yokohama National University were able to regrow hair on mice by using dimethylpolysiloxane, the silicone added to McDonald’s fries to stop cooking oil from frothing.

Preliminary tests indicated that the groundbreaking method was likely to be just as successful when transferred to human skin cells. Researchers indicated more studies are required, but the findings could lead to a potential strategy for hair regeneration.