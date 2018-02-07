For the longest time I thought of exercise just as a way of “getting rid of extra calories” I now realize years later I wasn’t doing myself any favors. As long as I looked at a yoga class as a means to an end (that end usually being pizza) I was not getting the true health benefits or the joy from either the food or the workout. I now realize that making exercise part of an everyday healthy way to live I am enjoying it way more! I found this article on FiveThirtyEight