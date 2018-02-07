By Mike Stacy

Susan Linker popped in with 3 adorable babies looking for fur-ever homes.  Open your door and heart to these beauties!

Meet Maestro

maestro 1 12 18 Our Companions Pets of the Month for February!

The Maestro is in the house! If you are looking for fifteen pounds of total cuteness, look no further. Maestro is a four year old adorable bundle of love. This social boy is looking for a quiet home where he will be spoiled with lots of affection and attention. He loves to be active and a securely fenced in yard and someone to play fetch with would be ideal. This smart boy is a quick study and is eager to learn new skills. If you would like to learn more about Maestro, please contact gina@ourcompanions.org or call 860-242-9999, Ext. 301.

 

Meet Dasher & Peanut

dasher 121417a Our Companions Pets of the Month for February!peanut 123017c Our Companions Pets of the Month for February!
What’s better than 1 kitten? 2 kittens!!! Meet Dasher and Peanut. Dasher is a 10 week old all black male and Peanut is an 8 month old gray tiger male. Both are irresistibly cute and they love to cuddle up and play together. Peanut is a bit shy so hopefully jolly Dasher will help him build his confidence. Peanut does love to be pet and is very sweet as is Dasher. They are looking for a loving, quiet forever home. You certainly won’t find a cuter pair then these 2 little ones! If you think these kittens could be for you contact us for more information. You won’t be disappointed! For more information, contact michelle@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext. 302

