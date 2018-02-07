Susan Linker popped in with 3 adorable babies looking for fur-ever homes. Open your door and heart to these beauties!

Meet Maestro

The Maestro is in the house! If you are looking for fifteen pounds of total cuteness, look no further. Maestro is a four year old adorable bundle of love. This social boy is looking for a quiet home where he will be spoiled with lots of affection and attention. He loves to be active and a securely fenced in yard and someone to play fetch with would be ideal. This smart boy is a quick study and is eager to learn new skills. If you would like to learn more about Maestro, please contact gina@ourcompanions.org or call 860-242-9999, Ext. 301.

Meet Dasher & Peanut



What’s better than 1 kitten? 2 kittens!!! Meet Dasher and Peanut. Dasher is a 10 week old all black male and Peanut is an 8 month old gray tiger male. Both are irresistibly cute and they love to cuddle up and play together. Peanut is a bit shy so hopefully jolly Dasher will help him build his confidence. Peanut does love to be pet and is very sweet as is Dasher. They are looking for a loving, quiet forever home. You certainly won’t find a cuter pair then these 2 little ones! If you think these kittens could be for you contact us for more information. You won’t be disappointed! For more information, contact michelle@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext. 302