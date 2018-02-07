(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

SpaceX achieved an impressive accomplishment yesterday (Feb 6, 2018) following its historic Falcon Heavy test launch. It managed to land two of its boosters at once; both intact.

The first-stage rockets used during the launch included two flight-proven Falcon 9 boosters previously used during missions for SpaceX in 2016 and then refurbished. They were then able to land at their intended destinations after detaching from Falcon Heavy’s second stage and returning to Earth.

SpaceX hopes to be able to reuse boosters for their rocket launches, a feat that had not been previously accomplished.