It’s always exciting on PillowTalk when feelings are revealed and we can help move things forward toward a positive outcome. Like Silvia for example. On a previous night, she revealed she initially favored a bad boy boyfriend before meeting her nice guy husband, Henry.

Lori from Southwick, MA whispered in my ear recently on the PillowTalk love lines that she has a giant crush on her next door neighbor. She told me, “Every time I hear that song Perfect by Ed Sheeran, I think of him and my heart pounds. We flirt but I don’t think he knows how I feel. We’ve been neighbors for about a year. Let’s call him Frankie.”

I hope he listens to the radio at night because that is precisely what PillowTalk is for. To bring friends and lovers (and neighbors) closer. Good luck, Lori and thanks for sharing. I hope it all works out.