Valentine’s Day is less than a week away now. It’s the perfect way to plant the seeds of romance. The first of a series of little things to show your special someone just how special they are to you. Start with a PillowTalk dedication or love message.

Laura in Cromwell has a lasting memory of her late husband Ron. Every time she hears the song Valentine by Jim Brickman with Martina McBride, it reminds her of Ron and the life they shared. Listen for the Jim Brickman Show Saturdays 6-10am and see Jim Brickman performing live at the Bushnell Saturday, February 10th.

A listener who calls himself Tweety from Manchester wanted a beautiful love song for someone special in his life. He wanted Carmina from Manchester to know that she is the object of his affection with this love message: “I will never forget the day we met.” We settled on what is perhaps the group Chicago’s most beautiful love song: Colour My World.

Lisa from Durham still loves her special one that she has been with for 27 years. She says, “it’s like we’re teenagers, but it’s real.” The man she loves is currently a long distance a way. Their wedding song, Angel Eyes keeps the two of them close.