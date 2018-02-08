Of all the great things we’re known for here in Connecticut, at the top of the list might just be manufacturing Connecticut is known around the world for the things we make and our companies that make them..From Eli Whitney’s cotton gin in the seventeen-hundreds to today’s nuclear submarines.

We’re also known around the world for our skilled, well-educated and highly-productive workforce!

So when IndustryWeek magazine published its IndustryWeek One-thousand, which is their list of the largest manufacturers in the world, it was no surprise to see that Connecticut was well represented…

AND

Yes, it’s that time of year again: Valentine’s Day is creeping up on all of us.

Luckily, you still have time to plan something special for that someone special right here in Connecticut!