(Photo Credit: Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The volunteer recall will cost Harley-Davidson nearly $30 million.

The recall affects model year bikes from 2008-2011, CVO Touring and VSRC models equipped with anti-lock brakes. That’s 175,000 motorcycles sold here in the United States, and 251,000 worldwide.

The trouble appears to be caused when owners don’t change the brake fluid every two years, as required. The old fluid can then become contaminated by moisture and possibly corrode the anti-lock brake system’s actuator valves, which means the valves won’t work, and the bike won’t stop.

Even though the problem seems to be the result of owners not following the company’s service requirement, in a statement Harley-Davidson says, “the consequent sudden and complete loss of brakes, without warning, is a concern.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating problems with the brakes in the summer of 2016 after getting dozens of complaints, including reports of three crashes, two with injuries.