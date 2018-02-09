(Photo by Thomas Cordy/Palm Beach Post/MCT/Sipa USA)
You can stop by any CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinic on February 14th, 21st or 28th and get a free screening to find out how your heart is doing. Appropriate for the month of love. No appointment is necessary.
During your visit, you’ll get your:
- Total cholesterol
- HDL cholesterol (the good kind)
- Blood pressure
- Blood sugar
- Body mass index (BMI)
You do need to fast prior to your check-up to receive the most accurate information. If you want to see how long the wait is at your neighborhood CVS, simply click here and enter your zip code.
