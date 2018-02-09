Yes I know, its winter, and you’re confused about ice cream right now. I have to tell you though on a cold night with the heat cranked up nothing beats a little ice cream!

The fun part about this sundae is that its easy to make, there’s a step by step video for it, AND it brings a little tropical flavor to your dessert. Sometimes its hard to get that summer feeling we all miss so much during these months, this recipe is a little step closer to that feeling! Click here to check it out!