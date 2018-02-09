It had such a profound effect on Christine of Portland at the time, that romance has never been the same for her. The memory of it lingers.

It was the night that Christine met Eddie. She remembers the first time she saw him showing up in a horse drawn carriage in Quebec City.

She told me on the PillowTalk love lines that it was the most romantic week of her life. It is a week she will never forget. For Christine the only song that matches her romantic memory is one by Frank Sinatra.

Thank you for sharing with us one of the best times of you life.