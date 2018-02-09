The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by TouchPoints, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation

MUSIC:

America’s Romantic Piano Sensation: Jim Brickman brings An Evening of Romance to the Bushnell Saturday 8pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $xxx. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

Patti LaBelle brings her R & B best to Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday 8pm. Tickets $19 – $39. http://www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

THEATER:

“Constellations” plays through February 22nd at Theaterworks, Hartford. Tickets $30-$70 PLUS $15 Students! 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Intimate Apparel” begins Wednesday and plays Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through March 4th. Tickets $20-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

Tom Cotter in Comix Friday & Saturday at 8pm plus Saturday 10:30pm. Tickets $25-$45. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Riverdance 20th Anniversary Saturday & Sunday at 8pm in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $30-$55. http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

EVENTS:

Be the captain of your own ship… browse through more than 400 boats at the CMTA Hartford Boat Show Friday noon to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 10pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Fishing, exhibitors, kids activities and more. Tickets start at $10 online. http://www.hartfordboatshow.com

It’s the 92nd Annual Jumpfest Winter Festival at Satre Skill Hill, 80 Indian Cave Road, Salisbury Friday through Sunday. Ski Jumping, Human Dog Sledding, Ice Carving and more! 860-850-0080 or http://www.jumpfest.org

New England Black Wolves vs Buffalo Bandits indoor LaCrosse Friday 7:30pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. It’s Bromance Night & Gal-entine’s Day! Tickets $23-$55. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

UConn Womens Basketball vs. Wichita State Saturday 1pm at XL Center in Hartford. Tickets and info at Uconntickets.com

Enjoy Beer and Tavern Games Night with the Windsor Historical Society Friday 6pm. Sample beers from Thomas Hooker Brewery, Back East, Broad Brook and Connecticut Valley Brewing while playing old-fashioned games like Nine Men’s Morris, English Draughts and various dice games. Instructions provided. $12 adults, $10 Historical Society Memebers. Must be 21 and older. 860-688-3813 or http://www.windsorhistoricalsociety.org

If you love the skating at the Olympics, check out the Connecticut Synchronized Skating Classic Sunday 10am at Spurrier-Snyder Rink, Freeman Athletic Center, Middletown. See teams of 8-16 skaters skate in perfect choreographed unison! $15 Adults, $10 Seniors and Students. Children under 5 are free! www.teamespirit.com

Check out the Holiday Train Show celebrating his 24th year at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex through February 19th. Open daily 10am to 5pm. Included in museum admission. 860-767-8269 or http://www.ctrivermuseum.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org