This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelly Best talks with DeCordova,founder of Megandi’s Dream, a leadership program designed to build life skills and strong support structures to motivated girls who are ready to explore who they are. They will be covering topics like where she grew up, the creation of Megandi’s Dream, up coming program, and many other things. Music in this week’s show is provided by Alicia Keys and others.

