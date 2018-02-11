We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work. Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

will have your morning news every 30 minutes. Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

checks the scoreboard. Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

will check on traffic. Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus –

You’ll win a 3 month Unlimited Wash Pass from Golden Nozzle Car Wash in Hartford, Rocky Hill, Manchester & 30 locations throughout New England! You’ll WONDER how you ever got along without it!

You’ll also win WONDER on Blu-ray. Based on the best-selling novel and starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson comes the film critics are calling “inspiring and uplifting” and “the perfect film for the entire family”. Get WONDER. Now on Digital HD. Blu-ray and DVD available now.

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Motown Week!

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Motown the Musical, featuring all the hits and the story of Motown. It’s coming to the Palace Theater in Waterbury May 11th through 13th.

You’ll also win 4 tickets to the CT Flower and Garden Show February 22nd thru 25th at the CT Convention Center

Listen for the Eagles Song of the Day all Week between 5:30-9AM

When you hear the the Eagles Song, Caller #10 to 860-678-1005, #1005 or 1-800-530-1005 and you’ll win a pair of tickets to the Eagles Saturday, October 6th at XL Center in Hartford! Tickets go on sale this Friday thru LiveNation.com

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including a pair of tickets to Celtic Woman Homecoming Tour at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, March 30th. Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com, but you can win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.

You’ll also win NOW That’s What I Call Music Volume 65 in stores now with music from Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Camilla Cabello and more courtesy of Sony Music. Discover more at NowThatsMusic.com

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new.. the 4 flavors of Diet Coke – Ginger Lime, Blood Orange, Twisted Mango and Feisty Cherry! We will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for a Song Secret after 8:00!

Thursday is Ainslie from Mystic Aquarium will be our guest at 8:10.

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by TouchPoints, skilled nursing and rehabilitation!

We also select our first winner of a Luxury Included Vacation for two to Beaches Resort! Have you entered yet?!?!!

It’s going to be a great week!