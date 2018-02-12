David and Marisa from Ellington met at the barbecue of a mutual friend. Chicken was on the grill except for the fact that it didn’t look like chicken. It looked more like fish. Their conversation starter turned out to be, “I’m not having any of that.” One thing they could agree on right out of the gate. Marisa and David have been married for 18 years. Marisa told me that “David is truly my Prince Charming.”

Also, it sounds like they are now officially “Brickheads” having seen Jim Brickman in concert at the Bushnell in Hartford this past Saturday night an loved it. Marisa told me the music was great. Jim Brickman was very personable and funny. They had been wanting to see Jim Brickman for some time and they can’t wait to go back again. The take away from all of this was a PillowTalk dedication and Jim’s song Destiny featuring Jordan Hill and Billy Porter.