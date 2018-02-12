Photo Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

A Canadian vocalist, Alessia Cara goes from 8 to 7 this week in the Mediabase song ranking. She teamed up with a Russian-German electronic producer(Anton Zaslavski) Zedd, and made the song Platinum in Australia. Check out their video.

That is two songs on the charts for Cara. Looks like she will be around for a while. Check Zedd’s and Alessia’s Bio’s below.

Alessia’s Wikipedia Bio HERE

Alessia’s Personal Website www.alessiacara.com

Zedd’s Bio HERE