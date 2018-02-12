By Allan Camp
Filed Under:Alessia Cara, Artist of the Week, zedd
Photo Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

A Canadian vocalist, Alessia Cara goes from 8 to 7 this week in the Mediabase song ranking. She teamed up with a Russian-German electronic producer(Anton Zaslavski) Zedd, and made  the song Platinum in Australia.  Check out their video.

That is two songs on the charts for Cara.  Looks like she will be around for a while. Check Zedd’s and Alessia’s Bio’s below.

 

Alessia’s Wikipedia Bio HERE

Alessia’s Personal Website  www.alessiacara.com 

Zedd’s Bio HERE

