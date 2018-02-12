By Chuck Taylor
(Photo by Anthony Behar via SIPA/USA)

In an announcement last week, Dunkin’ Donuts said it plans to eliminate the use of Styrofoam cups by 2020.

The company said it will replace the foam cups with double-walled paper cups at all U.S. stores, beginning this spring in their New York and California locations.

Dunkin’ estimates the new policy will eliminate over a billion cups from entering landfills and waterways. A move that environmentalists are sure to love; since foam packaging decomposes so slowly. This will reduce the amount of foam material that ends up in oceans, where marine life can be harmed by accidentally ingesting it.

