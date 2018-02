This year, like every year, you committed to exercising more, but also like every other year, you’ve realized that it’s pretty hard to stick to this goal! Well, here is some motivation to help: get the app Sweatcoin. For every 1,000 steps you take outside, they pay you 95 cents in “sweatcoins.” You can redeem your sweatcoins for workout gear, exercise classes, or even donate them to charities! Download Sweatcoin from iTunes or Google Play!