Photo Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Reports came out yesterday, that USA women’s hockey team goalie Nicole Hensley (pictured) would have to wear a different mask than the one depicting the Statue of Liberty due to the IOC‘s rule that prohibits “political messaging or slogans related to national identity.”

This morning (Tuesday, 2/13) the committee ruled that the image can remain.

However, it’s still not clear if they changed their mind, or never ordered the image removed in the first place. A report in USA Today stated “the IOC has decided to allow the Statue of Liberty image to stand on the goalie masks” while the committee tweeted, “there seems to have been a misunderstanding, we have not asked for the symbol to be removed.”

Either way, Lady Liberty was present on the goalie’s helmet when Team U.S.A. took to the ice before their match-up against Russia. They’ll play Canada on Wednesday.