Layla is a gorgeous, almost 12 year old Persian mix with the most beautiful blue eyes! This very sweet girl would love a quiet and calm home where she can be your only pet and loyal companion. Layla thinks catnip and string toys are great and adores basking in sunlight and finding cozy corners. She is both social and independent and all-around delightful kitty! She also uses a quirky little meow to provide direction in proper petting technique! If you would like to learn more about making beautiful Layla part of your life, please contact Donna directly at 860-242-9999 x 302 or email Donna@ourcompanions.org so we can respond in a timely manner.