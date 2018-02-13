Over the years we’ve all tried the funky flavors Coca Cola has come up with. The Vanilla Coke, the Cherry coke, and in some countries they even have a Green Tea Coke!

They’ve stepped up their game this time and if you’re looking for the perfect mixer for your favorite cocktail, or just something refreshing and different to sip on, you’re gonna love this! Allan Mike and Mary went ahead and tried the new flavors Twisted Mango, Ginger Lime, and Zesty Blood Orange! Which one will you want to try?