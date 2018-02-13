Jen, Diane and Elizabeth are just three of the many listeners who lit up the PillowTalk love lines on Tuesday night.

Jen from West Hartford wanted to reach out to her parents Laurie and Scott because she admits that she doesn’t tell her parents that she loves them often enough. She thought the gesture of making a PillowTalk dedication would be the perfect way to let them know how much she loves them. Laurie and Scott’s song is by Extreme.

Happy Birthday to Olivia from Massachusetts from her mother Elizabeth from Farmington. Olivia’s mom tells me that her daughter got her first real job recently and is so proud of her and equally happy for her. Her mom’s pride can be felt in a song by Josh Groban.

Glad to hear from first time PillowTalk caller Diane from South Glastonbury. She is thrilled that she met Bob at a singles dance. As it turned out Diane had known Bob’s sister very well in high school. Diane wants Bob to know that she “loves him to the moon and back.” The rest of the message in a John Legend song.





