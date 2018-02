Remember the soda called Slice? I lived for Peach Slice back in the day!

A new company got the rights from Pepsi, and it won’t be a Sprite competitor anymore. They’re going after La Croix’s market of healthier carbonated drinks. This new version of Slice will be low-sugar and low-calorie and use natural fruit sweeteners.

It should be in stores in about six months!

First word on Clearly Canadian and now this?!?!?!?! I love it!

Read the whole story HERE!