By Dean Richards

Will and Denise live in Middletown now, but they met in San Diego, California. It was actually Will’s mother, Cherry who had a friendship with Denise when Denise managed an area liquor store.

Denise worked late hours. One night after hours and a long day, Denise dropped by Cherry’s house to relax and unwind. While Will’s mom was entertaining her friend, Will came home immediately after being jilted by his girlfriend.

Will’s timing couldn’t have been better. Denise just happened to be there in the right place at the right time. That is how it all began. Will says, “It was a match made in heaven. Denise is truly still the one.”

Will and Denise keep a great song by Orleans alive.

