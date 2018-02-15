Image courtesy Live Nation

The Eagles are coming to the XL Center on Saturday October 6th, 2018 and you can be among the first to purchase your tickets with a special pre-sale offer.

The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – have added six more “An Evening with the Eagles” concerts: Wednesday, September 12 & Friday, September 14 at the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, California; Tuesday, September 18, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California; Saturday, October 6, at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, October 18, at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Saturday, October 20, at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16th at ticketmaster.com… but you can purchase yours TODAY (February 15th) from 10am to 10pm by clicking here. Enter special access code HOTEL.