I have been thinking for hours about what I could possible offer today on my blog other than a seemingly rote “thoughts and prayers” in response to the latest school shooting tragedy. Well, I would like to say one thing we can all agree on is that we can all do more to make a lasting and positive impact on our youth, our communities and in doing so, on our world. So here is a link to the many, many, innovative Youth Collaborative Programs in Hartford. Let’s all get involved and make a positive change today! Sweat equity, friendship, Funds, Mentoring, Volunteering, whatever you have to give will be accepted with open arms! Click this link and pass to your friends and family today.