Photo Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Hall & Oates announced a summer tour with Train this morning! 8 years ago, Pat Monahan appeared on an episode of Live From Daryl’s House, and the two have remained in contact ever since. So it makes perfect sense that their respective bands would finally get together and hit the road. While there are no Connecticut dates on the schedule, they will be coming to Boston on June 7th at the Xfinity Center and to Madison Square Garden in New York on June 14th. Tickets are on sale now.

Flashback to the summer of 1986. It was the summer after my freshman year in college, and I had a job working at a pilot shop at the Danbury Airport. The store was new, so not many people knew about it. One Saturday morning while watching cartoons on my 5 inch black & white portable t.v., John Oates walked in and started perusing books about flying. I had heard he had his pilot’s license and lived in nearby Ridgefield at the time. So it wasn’t that odd that he’d stop in. After he picked out a couple of books and aviation charts, he brought his purchase to the register and presented his credit card; confirming it was indeed him. Just so he knew that I knew who he was, when I presented him with the charge slip I slyly said, “Can I have your autograph?” To which he smirked, signed his name, picked up his purchases, and left.

I find it ironic that one of the biggest music stars I’ve ever met, had nothing to do with my radio career.