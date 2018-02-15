Warm up your February break with a tropical staycation at Mystic Aquarium!

Allan, Mike & Mary caught up with Ainslie Seeber from Mystic Aquarium to hear about all the fun activities they have planned at Mystic!

TROPICAL SUNSATION WEEK | February 17 – 25

Paradise awaits with fun activities every day from 11am to 3pm

Daily activities include:

Hula Dancing: professional dancers spread the “Aloha Spirit” by showcasing traditional dances from around the world

Music of the Islands: relax to live music from a steel drum musician

Exotic Creature Feature: get closer than ever to our tegu, hissing cockroach, rainbow boa, desert tortoise, giant gecko and more

Totally Tropical Beach Party: join in limbo, corn hole and beach games plus show off your hula hoop skills

SCUBA Selfies: hang out on the dry side of our Coral Reef exhibit as Aquarium divers play underwater games with you

Special activities include:

February 17 & 24 Meet the Polynesian Princess & Island Princess: join in sing-a-longs, dances and get a photograph and autograph from these tropical beauties

February 18 & 25 Bring the Hoopla: enjoy hula hoop demonstrations and lessons from the pros Free for Aquarium members and with admission

Become a member and enjoy special events like this all year for free PLUS enjoy exclusive monthly perks, invites to private member-only events and so much more!!!