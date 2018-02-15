Warm up your February break with a tropical staycation at Mystic Aquarium!
Allan, Mike & Mary caught up with Ainslie Seeber from Mystic Aquarium to hear about all the fun activities they have planned at Mystic!
TROPICAL SUNSATION WEEK | February 17 – 25
Paradise awaits with fun activities every day from 11am to 3pm
Daily activities include:
Hula Dancing: professional dancers spread the “Aloha Spirit” by showcasing traditional dances from around the world
Music of the Islands: relax to live music from a steel drum musician
Exotic Creature Feature: get closer than ever to our tegu, hissing cockroach, rainbow boa, desert tortoise, giant gecko and more
Totally Tropical Beach Party: join in limbo, corn hole and beach games plus show off your hula hoop skills
SCUBA Selfies: hang out on the dry side of our Coral Reef exhibit as Aquarium divers play underwater games with you
Special activities include:
February 17 & 24 Meet the Polynesian Princess & Island Princess: join in sing-a-longs, dances and get a photograph and autograph from these tropical beauties
February 18 & 25 Bring the Hoopla: enjoy hula hoop demonstrations and lessons from the pros Free for Aquarium members and with admission
Become a member and enjoy special events like this all year for free PLUS enjoy exclusive monthly perks, invites to private member-only events and so much more!!!