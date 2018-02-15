Sharon and Jason from Terryville met on line. They emailed and phoned each other for a while. When Sharon felt safe, she decided to meet Jason at a Karaoke bar. They have now known each other for seven years and will celebrate five years of marriage in March. Sharon requested one of the most beautiful songs we have in the library by New Song.

Susan from Enfield didn’t want to go to sleep without telling her husband of 43 years, John how much she loves him. She was in the mood for Muskrat Love by the Captain & Tenille

Mike from Bristol wanted Patti to know that he was standing outside looking at the stars appreciating how much Patti loves him. On Mike’s recommendation, we chose a song by the Stylistics.