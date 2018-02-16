A huge congratulations and a standing ovation for Joe and Santina in Waterbury. They have been married for 62 years. Santina is celebrating her 83rd birthday. Joe called PillowTalk to let his wife and the world know that Joe will always love Santina. Joe requested a Whitney Houston song.

Paul from West Hartford called to take good care of his younger sisters, Michelle and Suzanne. That’s only part of his family. He has five other siblings. The PillowTalk love message for his sisters, “May you always dance under the stars.” The lite was set just right for Abba tonight.

Sheila in Plainville is excited about getting together with her niece this weekend. Sheila’s message to Christine:”I miss you and can’t wait to see you Sunday.” An Aerosmith song is one of her favorties.