By Joan Dylan

I’ll be the first to admit it: I love The Golden Girls!  In fact, each time I do admit this to someone their response is usually OMG, “So do I!” In my house we have come up with a game: you have to figure out if any one of the Golden Girls are wearing pajamas in any given scene. It’s hard, trust me, what with all of the caftans and long flowing vests of the 80’s, they always appear to be wearing P.J.s!  I just saw this company called Always Fits selling Golden Girls Hot sauce! The bottles come in four flavors, each bottle is 10 bucks and all are hysterical and Hot N Saucy! Click here and see

 

 

 

