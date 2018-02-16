Photo Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

When Darrell “Bubba” Wallace (a nickname given to him by his sister the day he was born) takes the green flag on Sunday in the Daytona 500, driving the #43 made famous by Richard Petty, he hopes people will be more interested in how well he finishes as opposed to the color of his skin.

Wallace sent out this tweet the other day, “You’re not gonna stop hearing about ‘the black driver’ for years. Embrace it, accept it and enjoy the journey.” He followed that up on Wednesday by telling reporters, “You guys are going to keep putting the black driver out there, so I’m telling fans to embrace it because that’s all they’re going to keep hearing.”

Petty chose Wallace to drive the iconic #43 for good reason. In 71 races in two of NASCAR‘s support divisions, the K&N Pro Series East and the Camping World Truck Series, Wallace earned 12 victories and 31 top-5 finishes.

Still, he understands many people will follow his progress simply because he’s black. And if that brings new fans to the sport, he’s just fine with that. It has not been a concern to his fellow competitors. When asked if he ever faced any racism at the track, he responded “No, never have. I’m just a race car driver.”